Nintendo Nostalgic: ‘Ken Griffey Jr.’s Winning Run’ Is Still a Home Run Hit

Play Ball

The main reason that we remember Winning Run so fondly is that simply put, it’s fantastic. As soon as you stuck that cartridge in your SNES and booted it up, the whole experience was just nine innings of baseball perfection. The controls were easy to pick up. The timing required to get a good hit on a pitch was both fair and felt just right. And the stadium SFX, complete with organ music, felt so real, like you were in the crowd yourself (sans the getting drunk and yelling abusively at anyone in range -- or at Clayton Kershaw if you’re a Dodgers fan).

It all added up to a virtual baseball experience so good, you couldn’t step up to the plate just once.