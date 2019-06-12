Fun / Gaming

Nintendo Nostalgic: We’re Still Bananas For ‘Donkey Kong Country’

by Nick Fisher
Photo: MobyGames

In our recent Nintendo Nostalgics, we’ve proven that the way to a good time doesn’t just come through a $5000 cheese grater or knocking back a ton of Mezcal — some old-school Nintendo games can also be a blast. With this edition, we pay homage to the one true king of the jungle: Donkey Kong Country for the SNES!

Not only was Donkey Kong Country another platforming hit for Nintendo, but it also helped reform its main monkey hero from his earlier days of villainy. Here are some of the reasons why we still go ape for it.

