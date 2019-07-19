Be original. ('Pulp Fiction')

If life were a narrative, it would best be told as a non-linear, self-referential, pulpy and chaotic series of events—often without any rhyme or reason. The best way to walk this path is as a unique kind of shepherd. The loud, suit-wearing kind that carries a chrome handgun and swears at his flock. Embrace the quirkiest and most ridiculous parts of yourself. Do what ignites your soul. That way, if some punk and his “honey bunny” ever decide to try and rob you, you’ll be able to look them in the eye and allow them to experience a moment of realization—they done fucked with the wrong person.