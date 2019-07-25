Culture / Entertainment
Quentin Tarantino

Fast Film: Every Quentin Tarantino Movie in One Sentence

by Nick Perkins

Quentin Tarantino is not one for short, declarative sentences. He doesn’t get to the point quickly, but when he finally does get to it, it’s something that can change a life or inspire a generation. Whether the story is of an epic heist or revisionist history, Tarantino uses words, not endless gunshots or explosions, to impress his audience. That’s why he would probably hate that we’ve summed up all of his movies in one sentence each.

Cover Photo: Miramax

 See them all: The 10 Best Quentin Tarantino Films

Thou shalt scroll: 10 Quentin Tarantino Commandments

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.