Fast Film: Every Quentin Tarantino Movie in One Sentence
Quentin Tarantino is not one for short, declarative sentences. He doesn’t get to the point quickly, but when he finally does get to it, it’s something that can change a life or inspire a generation. Whether the story is of an epic heist or revisionist history, Tarantino uses words, not endless gunshots or explosions, to impress his audience. That’s why he would probably hate that we’ve summed up all of his movies in one sentence each.
‘My Best Friend’s Birthday’ (1987)
A guy tries to celebrate his best friend’s birthday. That’s it, that’s the movie.
‘Reservoir Dogs’ (1992)
Good boys just doing their best mess up a bank heist, because Tim Roth is an annoying (Mr.) Orange.
‘True Romance’ (1993)
Clarence and Alabama love each other, which results in everyone else they love dying, but they’re still so cool.
‘Pulp Fiction’ (1994)
“The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men but blessed is he who, in the name of charity and good will, shepherds the weak through the valley of the darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children and I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers and you will know I am the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon you.”
‘Natural Born Killers’ (1994)
Oliver Stone directed a movie that Tarantino wrote but it’s just a meaner version of True Romance.
‘Four Rooms’ (1995)
Only two of them would get four stars on Yelp.
‘From Dusk till Dawn' (1996)
A bank robber, a sycophant, and a preacher walk into a bar…
‘Jackie Brown’ (1997)
To know Jackie Brown is to love her and then is to probably die because of her.
‘Kill Bill: Volume 1’ (2003)
Jilted bride wants to kill Bill.
‘Kill Bill: Volume 2’ (2004)
She kills Bill.
‘Grindhouse: Death Proof’ (2007)
Kurt Russel is a metaphor for guys who have cool cars that absolutely aren’t compensating for anything.
‘Inglorious Basterds’ (2009)
In which Hitler isn’t the worst guy in the room.
’Django Unchained’ (2012)
Django is unchained; wins Candieland.
'The Hateful Eight' (2015)
Channing Tatum is in this movie.
‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ (2019)
And they all probably lived unhappily ever after.
