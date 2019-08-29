10 Clear Signs Your Life is Actually a Quentin Tarantino Movie

Once Upon a Time in…your life? That very may well be the case if you have an inkling that everything that is occurring around you is being controlled by a madman named Quentin Tarantino. That’s right — the same man that brought you classics like Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill and other films filled with an absurd amount of blood and F-bombs may be responsible for the direction that your life is currently heading. So how in the world can you figure out if you’re actually in a Tarantino flick? It’s simple: have you noticed any of the following signs in your life?

1/10 Long, Nonsensical Conversations Not only have you found yourself in a chat with your pal, but now it has gone on for 15 minutes with no end in sight. And just when you think the finish line is near, a 180 is taken and you're back trying to figure out just what in the world you just sat through.

2/10 Bizarre and Random Encounters You were just minding your own business and somehow crossed paths with a grinning stranger who seems to end every statement with a question mark. Don't worry, this person will soon become the norm in your story.

3/10 A Weird Soulmate Regardless of your view of life, you seem to always have that one partner who will go through the sick, twisted, bizarre obstacles of your journey with you.

4/10 Busting a Move Sure, chaos may be surrounding you and everything is falling apart, but you'll always have time to show off your best moves to your favorite obscure song.



5/10 An Inkling for Revenge You have a busy schedule and a lot on your plate, but you will always find time to deliver that healthy dose of revenge on your counterpart.

6/10 Weapons Galore Are you able to get your hands on any weapon you want? You're in America. Are you able to get your hands on any weapon you want including a flamethrower? You're in America and a Quentin Tarantino film.

7/10 A Plethora of Swear Words Is every third word you hear a swear word? Is every third word you speak a swear word? Well, check that box off.

8/10 Just a Tad Violent And you can't even blame video games.



9/10 Samuel L. Jackson So, you've had various encounters with Sam Jackson, huh?

10/10 An Insane Journey You've gone to hell and back, and yet you've accomplished what you set out to.

