RANKED! 8 Stars Whose Career Comebacks Led To Massive Success

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne is somewhat of an indie darling. Known for playing off-beat characters in idiosyncratic films, her role in The Slums of Beverley Hills pegged her as the next big thing.

Fifty films later, she still hadn't stepped in to fill those shoes. But her talents were never in question and when she landed the role of Nicky Nichols in the Netflix series, Orange Is the New Black, the world was reintroduced to a more brazen, more mature Lyonne. Now she's harnessing all her creative talents (including executive producing) in the new Netflix show, Russian Doll. You go girl!