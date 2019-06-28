Flash Gordon Is the Latest Ridiculous Reboot (But Taika Waititi Could Spike It)

The on-again, off-again Flash Gordon reboot is back on again. Taika Waititi has been tapped to helm an animated Flash Gordon movie. The in-demand New Zealand writer/director is a master of farce who revels in spinning fresh takes on tired formulas (Thor: Ragnarök), which makes him a perfect choice in resurrecting a franchise whose last film starred a Playgirl centerfold (Sam J. Jones) in the title role.

The original space opera has been stuck in movie studio developmental hell since (it feels like) the 1930s when the science fiction comic strip spawned the first generation of fanboys (including a young George Lucas). While Kingsman‘s Matthew Vaughn and Overlord director Julius Avery are still attached to a live-action version, here are some reasons why an animated film seems like the best bet to introduce this old-timey space tale to a new generation.

1/9 Live Action to Animation Going from live action to animation is a genius countermove against the wave of Disney going the other way with films like Lion King and Dumbo.

2/9 Dig 'Into the Spider-Verse' Spider-Verse set the benchmark but also provides a playbook on how to revive a franchise in a new (animated) way.

3/9 Embrace the Camp Cheese is good. You just can't survive on it alone. We need a good story, compelling characters, and visual eye candy.

4/9 Chris Hemsworth Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth already teamed up to revive Thor with Ragnarok. The strapping Aussie actor with his blonde locks and campy charm brings a familiar MCU face and is straight out of Flash Gordon central casting.



5/9 Cultural Appropriation Max von Sydow is one of the greatest actors in cinema history but he shouldn't be playing a baddie named Ming the Merciless in 2019.

6/9 Humor Taika Waititi's What We Do in the Shadows is a master class in bringing fresh blood to the tired vampire tale. He could infuse a tale about a meathead sent into outer space with much-needed humor, too.

7/9 Nostalgia We might not be clamoring for a new Flash Gordon movie, but this property has generational appeal. A good way to tap into that nostalgia would be by setting it back in time and adding some old-time appeal as they did in Wonder Woman and Captain America: The First Avenger.

8/9 Animated Budget With animation, you can take Flash Gordon anywhere regardless of budget, which is perfect for a story that largely takes place in outer space.



9/9 The Queen Lives Let's face it. The best thing about the 1980 Flash Gordon was the theme song by Queen, who are relevant again thanks to Bohemian Rhapsody. Keep this as is, with Freddie Mercury singing, no Sam Smith or Rami Malek remake.

