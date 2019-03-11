Mandatory Movies: What to Watch When You’re Lonely AF

'Beautiful Girls'

Don’t be fooled by the title of this film (or by this GIF). While Beautiful Girls does delve into a group of guys’ troubles with the opposite sex (and features a jailbait-aged Natalie Portman), it’s really about how men’s friendships change over the lifespan. When pianist Willie Conway (Timothy Hutton) returns to his blue-collar hometown for a high school reunion, he has a lot of catching up to do with his old pals. As they try to navigate their relationships with one another and the mercurial ladies in their lives, they make a lot of mistakes and have a lot of laughs along the way. It’s good to know that some things – like good friends, dive bars, and snowy winters – never change.