Culture / Entertainment
Mandatory Movies

Mandatory Movies: What to Watch When You’re Lonely AF

by Erica Rivera
Photo: Milkos (Getty Images)

It’s a fine line between being alone and feeling lonely. If you’ve crossed over to the latter, there’s probably a sinking, dark pit in your stomach coupled with the fear that it’ll never go away. It will, but in the meantime, Mandatory Movies is here for you. We’ve rounded up enough films featuring the best onscreen friendships to last you through your social dry spell. Consider this your cinematic prescription for feeling better.

Go for the laughs: The Top 5 Unintentionally Funny Sci-Fi Movies

Talk it out: A Therapist Is A Best Friend You Can Fire

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.