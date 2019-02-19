Culture / Entertainment
Sci-Fi Movies

The Top 5 Unintentionally Funny Sci-Fi Movies

by Dylan Schuck
Photo: Twentieth Century Fox

Alita: Battle Angel, the new Sci-Fi epic from James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez, is better than many would expect. The special effects are revolutionary and the film has refreshing action sequences in a time when drawn out superhero battle scenes seem to blend together. While the effects and fight scenes are the film’s strengths, its plot, particularly a laughable love story, is the film’s weakness. In celebration of the film, we decided to go back and revisit our Top 5 Unintentionally Funny Sci-Fi Movies. After seeing any of these, Alita: Battle Angel will quickly look like The Godfather.

See them all: The Top 50 Best Sci-Fi Movies of the 1990s

Sci-fi refresh: How ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Made Sci-Fi Interesting Again

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.