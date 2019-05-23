Culture / Entertainment
Mandatory Movies Going Crazy

Mandatory Movies: What To Watch When You Feel Like You’re Going Crazy

by Erica Rivera
Photo: EzumeImages (Getty Images)

We all feel like we’re losing it from time to time (and if you don’t, you’re either in denial or incredibly lucky). But feeling crazy and actually going insane are two very different things. At what point should you be concerned about your mental state? These Mandatory Movies might be a useful yardstick. If you’re experiencing anything as intense and extreme as the characters in these films, seek professional help immediately. If your trouble is milder, therapy and/or a prescription might suffice. Or just watch these films and thank goodness you’re still (relatively) functional.

