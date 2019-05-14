Culture / Entertainment
Mandatory Movies Fight Night

Mandatory Movies: What To Watch When You’re Itchin’ For A Fight

by Erica Rivera
Photo: South_agency (Getty Images)

Sometimes people just piss you off. It’s an unavoidable side effect of living in the modern world. While anger is a natural, normal emotion, acting on it is rarely appropriate. So as much as you’d like to say, “Come at me, bro,” it’s probably better to take a minute and a few deep breaths. If that doesn’t work, Mandatory Movies has your back.

Testosterone-fueled flicks: What To Watch When You Need To Man Up

We’ve compiled the best fight movies in cinematic history so you can release your aggression vicariously through your screen. At this fight night, no one gets hurt (except the stunt doubles maybe) and no one goes to jail for aggravated assault. It’s a win-win in what is an otherwise shitty situation, so put your dukes down and pick up the remote control.

Twenty years strong: ‘Fight Club’ Broke All The Rules to Become a Modern Classic

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.