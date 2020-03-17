Power 5: Ranking the Top UFC Fight Night 170 Performances

1. Charles Oliveira

“Do Bronx” extended his UFC record for submission wins to 14, as he dispatched Kevin Lee with a guillotine choke in the third round of their headliner. Lee, who missed weight for the match by more than two pounds, conceded defeat 28 seconds into Round 3. Oliveira throughout the first five minutes set the tone with a hyperactive submission game, alternating between leg locks and triangle chokes while his counterpart attempted to navigate his venomous guard. Lee bounced back in a far more competitive second round, only to be undone by a brief moment of carelessness in the third. He ducked into the choke, found himself hopelessly entangled in the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt’s clutches and became the fifth man to tap to an Oliveira guillotine inside the Octagon, joining Jonathan Brookins, Nik Lentz, Myles Jury and Clay Guida.