Power 5: Ranking the Top UFC 248 Performances

5. Rodolfo Vieira

The four-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion withstood severe damage to his left eye, stayed calm under duress and submitted Saparbek Safarov with an arm-triangle choke in the first round of their undercard scrap at 185 pounds. Safarov conceded defeat 2:58 into Round 1. After eating a front kick to the face that threatened to swell his eye shut, the unbeaten Vieira executed a double-leg takedown, advanced to the back and applied his ground-and-pound before moving to full mount. From there, the chiseled 30-year-old Brazilian framed the choke and prompted the tapout. Vieira has finished all seven of his opponents, five of them inside one round.