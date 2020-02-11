Power 5: Ranking the Top UFC 247 Performances

1. Valentina Shevchenko

Shevchenko retained the undisputed women’s flyweight championship in overwhelming fashion, as she stopped Katlyn Chookagian with punches and elbows in the third round of their co-main event. Finished for the first time in her career, Chookagian bowed out 63 seconds into Round 3. Shevchenko had a field day. The 31-year-old Tiger Muay Thai-trained superstar tore into Chookagian’s lead leg with kicks, assaulted her with blinding combinations and opened a cut above her left eye with a single elbow strike from inside the guard in the first round. The challenger’s situation only deteriorated from there. Shevchenko landed a wheel kick with surgical precision in the second round, delivered the second of her three takedowns and continued to chip away at the former Cage Fury Fighting Championships titleholder’s shaken resolve. Early in Round 3, she took down Chookagian for the final time, moved to side control and trapped her in a mounted crucifix before smashing away with unanswered punches and elbows to force the stoppage.