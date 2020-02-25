Culture / Sports
fight night

Power 5: Ranking the Top UFC Fight Night 168 Performances

by Brian Knapp

The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday made the 7,000-mile journey to Auckland, New Zealand, for UFC Fight Night 168. Fans were treated to an exceptional main event between lightweight action heroes Paul Felder and Dan Hooker, along with a breakout performance from fast-rising women’s strawweight contender Xiaonan Yan. While there were a number of memorable performances, five stood out.

Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC (Getty Images)

