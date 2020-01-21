Power 5: Ranking the Top UFC 246 Performances

5. Roxanne Modafferi

The Syndicate MMA standout leaned on takedowns, positional control and heavy ground-and-pound as she upset the previously unbeaten and heavily favored Maycee Barber by unanimous decision in the featured prelim. Modafferi was awarded 30-27, 30-27 and 30-26 nods from the judges. Barber spent much of the first round pinned beneath “The Happy Warrior,” but her situation took an ominous turn in the second. After absorbing a Modafferi jab, the 21-year-old Roufusport prospect’s left knee appeared to buckle underneath her. Modafferi moved into top position and sliced open the stricken Roufusport export with a well-placed elbow strike that had blood flowing freely. Barber retreated to her corner with a visible limp between rounds, clearly compromised by her injured knee. Modafferi struck for a takedown in the third round, took advantage of the situation, extracted herself from an attempted keylock and chewed up the remaining time with effective grappling.