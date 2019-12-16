Power 5: Ranking the Top UFC 245 Performances

4. Kamaru Usman

“The Nigerian Nightmare” kept his stranglehold on the welterweight crown, as he buried Colby Covington with punches in the fifth round of their headliner. Covington succumbed to blows 4:10 into Round 5, as he tasted defeat for the first time in more than four years. Usman had to work hard to defend the mountain. Covington raced out to a strong start behind volume punching combinations, often punctuated by powerful rolling overhand lefts. Usman answered by going to the body and began to turn the tide in Round 3, where he withstood an inadvertent eye poke and appeared to break the challenger’s jaw with a devastating right hand. They went to the fifth round with the outcome still in doubt. In the closing minute, Usman dropped the American Top Team export with another straight right, denied a desperation takedown and closed the door with a volley of unanswered hammerfists.