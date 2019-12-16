Culture / Sports
UFC 245

Power 5: Ranking the Top UFC 245 Performances

Portfolio Badge
UFC, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) News, Results, Fighting
by Brian Knapp

The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday closed out the pay-per-view portion of its 2019 schedule with UFC 245, a rare event that featured three title bouts at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. While there were a number of memorable performances, five stood out.

Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC (Getty Images)

Five for fighting: A Look Back at UFC on ESPN 7

Sweeter science: Getting to Know UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Find more content like this atPortfolio Badge