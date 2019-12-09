Culture / Sports
UFC

Power 5: Ranking the Top UFC on ESPN 7 Performances

by Brian Knapp

The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday brought its hallowed Octagon to Washington, D.C., where former Strikeforce heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem locked horns with the unbeaten Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the UFC on ESPN 7 main event at Capital One Arena. While there were a number of memorable performances, five stood out.

Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC (Getty Images)

Cut from a different cloth: Getting to Know the Late ‘Kimbo Slice’

Style champ: Conor McGregor’s Clothing Line Prepares the Internet For Round 2

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.