Power 5: Ranking the Top UFC Fight Night 166 Performances

1. Curtis Blaydes

The Elevation Fight Team export brought down Junior dos Santos with punches in the second round of their main event. His best days clearly behind him, dos Santos bit the dust 66 seconds into Round 2. Blaydes whiffed on all six of his takedown attempts and instead turned to his ancillary skills. He backed up dos Santos with a number of clean right hands in the first round, then cracked the code in the second. Blaydes countered an errant uppercut from the Brazilian with an overhand right that marked the beginning of the end. The impact wobbled dos Santos and left him defenseless against a burst of follow-up knee strikes and punches that forced referee Dan Miragliotta to act.