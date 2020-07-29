What Your Style of Face Mask Says About You
Love ’em or hate ’em, face masks are a part of our everyday lives now. The new normal in many states across the U.S. mandates that you cover your mouth and nose when you go out in public to prevent spreading coronavirus. But face masks are as varied and unique as the people who wear them — and while you might not be able to talk as well when wearing one, your mask says a lot about your personality. Uncover what your preferred face mask means with our listicle below!
An Artsy Mask
You believe in keeping yourself and others safe from coronavirus, but you don't see why you shouldn't have fun in the process. If your mask is a wearable work of art, you're a creative at heart and an extrovert who hopes someone will ask about (or at least compliment you on) your mask.
Balaclava
You're a practical, down-to-Earth, cold-climate dweller who believes in repurposing what you have rather than spending money on something you'll only need for (we all hope) a little while. Enter the balaclava, a type of ski mask that can be reimagined as a face mask.
Bandana
Yeah, yeah, yeah, face masks help prevent the spread of coronavirus, but what a bandana-wearing dude secretly wants when he puts on this makeshift face mask is to look like a badass and terrify a few people while out in public.
Construction Mask
You're a blue collar worker whose manual labor pays the bills. You've been wearing masks for as long as you've been working construction sites, so complying with face mask orders was a no-brainer for you. Coronavirus may be tough, but you're tougher. Now if only you could remember to wash your hands after using the Port-a-Potty...
Surgical Mask
You take the pandemic seriously but can't stand the hassle or the upkeep of a cloth mask. You're always on the go and every day your schedule varies, so you keep a stash of these masks in your car to throw on at a moment's notice.
Elephant Bag
You're an immature joker. You don't want to give anyone coronavirus, but you sure do want to make them laugh (you just hope that when they do, they'll keep their droplets to themselves). Thank goodness for the elephant bag, which helps stop the spread of COVID-19 while doubling as a sight gag.
Face Shield
You're a cautious person and you aren't taking any chances with this pandemic. You know that face masks are fine for containing droplets from the nose and mouth, but want an extra layer of protection over your eyes. You're the kind of person who doubles up on birth control just in case and who always wears their seatbelt in the car and a helmet when riding your bike.
A Fashion Mask
When the COVID-19 outbreak started, you couldn't fathom wearing a plain old surgical mask. If you must wear a mask, it better make a fashion statement. This is your chance to showcase your superior sense of style. Bring on the bling, flashing LED lights, embroidery, and any other custom touch that'll take your mask to the next (enviable) level.
N95 Mask
You aren't fucking around. As a hypochondriac, you already spend too much time online researching horrific diseases you might have and you aren't planning on adding COVID-19 to that list anytime soon. Hence the N95 mask, which you were lucky enough to get your hands on before anyone realized how bad this pandemic was going to get.
Respirator Mask
You're a prepper and have had this mask in your basement bunker for years, so you have to admit you were kind of delighted when the pandemic finally gave you an excuse to bust it out (and to brag to all your friends about how prepared you were). You're so intense about protecting yourself against COVID-19 that you wear your respirator mask from the moment you get up to the time your head hits the pillow again, even if you stay home alone all day ordering nonperishable food online. "Better safe than sorry" is your motto.
Underwear Mask
You pervert. You've been wearing (and sniffing) underwear on your face in the privacy of your own home for years but never thought you'd have an excuse to walk around doing it in public. When the outbreak hit a fever pitch, you were tickled pink, and now invent excuses to head out with your favorite pair of briefs hanging off your nose.
Face Mask Face Mask
You're an idiot. The face mask mandates have nothing to do with clear skin but somehow you never got it through your (blonde-haired) head that when people talk about face masks, they aren't referring to the complexion-improving kind. If anyone deserves to die from coronavirus, you do.
