Mandatory Amazon Gifts For College Grads

You’ve gotta give it up to college grads. Despite a global and deadly pandemic, they managed to keep their heads down, navigate distance learning, plow through their coursework, and rack up enough credits to graduate. They really do deserve a reward for overcoming so many obstacles to getting that hard-earned degree.

Now comes the tough part: adulthood. Even more difficult is establishing one’s career in a time of economic uncertainty. But don’t tell them that. Let them live in their delusion that their real lives are just beginning and it’s all gravy from here on out. Meanwhile, help them find their footing with a thoughtfully chosen gift from Amazon. We’ve done the window shopping for you, and hand-picked 10 gifts that’d make any grad grateful.

1/10 Apple Watch Series 6 Time is money, and keeping track of it will become increasingly important to the new graduate. This Apple Watch allows you to not only keep time, but it also lets you take calls, reply to texts, sync your favorite content, track your daily activity, and measure your heart rhythm and blood oxygen – all from your wrist. Buy it here. Photo: Amazon

2/10 Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker But first, coffee. Now that the graduate is on his own, with no free cafeteria java in sight, he’s going to have to make his cuppa Joe all by himself (or go bankrupt via coffeeshop). This sleek, small coffeemaker will fit on any countertop and makes just enough coffee (one 6- to 12-ounce cup) for one dude. Because it uses Keurig K-Cup pods, there’s no mess to clean up afterward, either. Buy it here. Photo: Amazon



3/10 NutriBullet NB9-1301B Pro For the grad who claims he never has time for breakfast, this NutriBullet blender is a must-buy. Toss in any combination of fruit, greens, nuts, seeds, protein powder, and/or yogurt for a healthy, fast smoothie that’ll keep you full for hours. Even better? After you whip up and drink down your masterpiece, just toss the cup in the dishwasher. Buy it here. Photo: Amazon

4/10 Ninja Air Fryer Every grad has to eat at some point, and when they do, they’ll probably opt for fried food. Help them satisfy their cravings in a healthy way with this air fryer. It cooks up their favorite foods with 75 percent less fat than traditional frying methods. It’s easy to use and dishwasher safe, too. Now the only question is: will they make enough fries to share? Buy it here. Photo: Amazon



5/10 Homesick Scented Candle In this economy, grads have to go where the jobs are, which might mean they have to move out of state. If they start to miss home, all they have to do is ignite one of these hand-poured candles that feature state-specific scents that’ll take them back to where they’re from. Who says you can’t go home again? With this candle, you can, or at least your nose can, for 60 to 80 hours of burn time. Buy it here. Photo: Amazon

6/10 Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player Vinyl is all the rage these days. Any bona fide music lover must have a way to spin it. Enter this compact, but totally stylish, portable suitcase record player. It combines a retro aesthetic with modern tech for a seamless listening experience and hours of aural pleasure. Buy it here. Photo: Amazon



7/10 Kenneth Cole Reaction Out Of Bounds 20-Inch Carry-On The children’s book Oh, The Places You’ll Go! has always been a popular gift for grads. But since Dr. Seuss has been cancelled, do one better by gifting your grad with luggage that’ll make the journey not only possible, but hassle-free. This carry-on suitcase is durable and lightweight with a retractable telescoping trolley handle for easy maneuvering. It comes in 14 colors so you can pick the perfect hue for your grad and give them a piece of luggage that they’ll rely on for years to come. Buy it here. Photo: Amazon

8/10 Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker (2-Pack) Post-graduation can be a frazzling time. A new grad could easily lose their head if it wasn’t attached to their body. So who could blame them for constantly misplacing their keys and phone? Help your grad keep their wits – and their most important valuables – with these tracking devices that can locate items within 200 feet. Buy it here. Photo: Amazon



9/10 Belkin Wireless Charging Pad Modern grads have a lot of devices to juggle, and making sure they’re all charged often feels like a part-time job in and of itself. Help them avoid a low-battery freak-out with this charging pad. It’s compatible with iPhone 8 Plus, X, 8, XS, XS Max, XR as well as all other Qi-enabled devices from Samsung, LG, Sony, and more. Fanless design ensures quiet operation. Buy it here. Photo: Amazon

10/10 Amazon Gift Card Face it: you might not know what your grad really wants. So let them take matters into their own hands with an Amazon gift certificate. To make it extra special, Amazon packages the gift certificate in a graduation cap-style box. All you have to do is show them the money! Buy it here. Photo: Amazon

