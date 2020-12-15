Living / Gear
gift guide

The Mandatory Holiday Gift Guide to Stocking Stuffers They’ll Actually Like

by Mandatory Editors

Picking out holiday gifts can be super stressful. But once you’re done purchasing and wrapping the big presents, it’s time to focus on the fun part of holiday shopping: the stocking stuffers. This is when you can get creative and quirky, go for a laugh with a gag gift, or simply spoil your gift recipient with a little something you know they’ll appreciate. In that spirit, we’ve rounded up a Mandatory gift guide for stocking stuffers they’ll actually like.

Cover Photo: Papa & Barkley

Single bells: A Survival Guide For Getting Through the Holidays While Flying Solo

Bah, humbug: RANKED! 10 Worst Airports to Get Stuck in During the Holidays

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.