The Mandatory White Guy’s Guide to Being a Supportive Ally to the Black Community

Acknowledge your white privilege.

Racism isn’t your fault, but fighting it is your responsibility. And you can’t begin to do that until you acknowledge how you (and generations before you) have benefited from white privilege. From the ability to walk through a wealthy neighborhood unwatched to being able to browse in a store without suspicion to being offered jobs and admission to college even if you’re not the most qualified candidate to being able to interact with the police without fear of death, you’ve reaped rewards solely based on the color of your skin. Even your option to get involved or to simply ignore the worldwide protests going on is symptomatic of white privilege.