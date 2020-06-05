The Mandatory Dating Guide to Being a Gentleman From 6 Feet Apart

Six feet apart is the new long-distance relationship. Funnily enough, it’s the closest you can get these days while observing the rules of quarantine life. Now, you can spend all day swiping right or left on dating apps and then spend your night FaceTiming, Zooming, or texting with potential mates, but, for now, the days of the normal first dates (or dating at all) are on pause. You’ll have to get creative on first-date locations now that bars and restaurants are closed, especially since you need a few drinks to burn off the nerves and let the conversation flow. Sure, you can go for a walk while standing 6 feet apart, but that’s not very intimate. All in all, dating is weirder than it already was, and meeting a new love interest is harder than ever. Luckily for you, we’ve decided to create a guide to maintaining your gentlemanly standards in the time of COVID-19. Check them all out below and get dating!

1/8 Let Her Have the Sidewalk Since you can’t walk side by side, let her have the sidewalk. Either walk 6 feet behind her and have an awkward back-and-forth conversation or roll the dice in the bike lane. Try not to walk in the street, though. That might be problematic.

2/8 Make Sure to Hold the Door You should always hold the door for your date. That’s pretty much a no-brainer. But now it’s more important than ever because there’s no reason both of you should touch that germ-covered door handle. Just make sure you use hand sanitizer after. Like a lot of it.



3/8 Show Her You’re a Gentleman With a Nice Tip Since you’re probably getting food delivered for your big date, show her you’re a true gentleman by giving the delivery driver a big, fat tip. Even though you’re working from home/binging Netflix, they’re out there still working through the pandemic.

4/8 Instead of Giving Her Your Jacket, Hand Her Some Gloves Normally, on a cool night, you might take off your jacket and drape it over your girl’s shoulders. But, you’re not likely to be taking a long stroll on a cool evening. Instead, hand her some protective gloves. She’ll definitely appreciate the gesture.



5/8 Don’t Make Reservations, Order For Pick-Up Normally, it would make sense for you to make reservations at her favorite restaurant. But, these days, you’re likely picking up food instead. Order her favorite dishes from a restaurant she loves and either have them delivered or pick them up. Set them down on the coffee table, turn on Netflix, and you’ll be her “Tiger King.”

6/8 Don’t Tell Her to Smile More It shouldn’t be a shock that you should never ask a woman to smile more. It’s a ridiculous, chauvinistic statement to make. But it doesn’t even matter now because you won’t be able to see her smile anyway since her mouth is covered with a mask.



7/8 Let Her Know You Care By Letting Her Pick What You Watch On TV Even if you’re sitting on opposite ends of the couch to keep social distancing, you should still hand her the (recently sanitized) remote control and let her pick what you watch. Even if it’s 90 Day Fiance again.

8/8 Wait Two Weeks For a Kiss or Wear a Mask Maybe your girl doesn’t kiss after one date. Well, these days, neither should you. It’s best to stay quarantined for two weeks and then, if neither of you show any symptoms, you can finally have that first kiss. Or, better yet, just wear a mask.

