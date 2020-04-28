Keep National Stress Awareness Month Going With Cannabis Relief Kit Delivery

April is National Stress Awareness Month, which you probably weren’t aware of thanks to coronavirus news coverage and the ensuing global pandemic panic. We could all use a little more chill (and a little less Netflix if we’re being honest), which is what cannabis relief kits are for. Even though the month is almost over, there’s no reason why we can’t order up some soothing products to help us get through the stressful weeks and months of quarantine ahead until life returns to something resembling normal. The items below cater to those who need to kick back and forget about the world for a while. Give ‘em a try, and if they work, do someone you care about a solid and send them a self-help cannabis kit, too.

1/6 Lowell Midnight Special Pack This sativa-dominant hybrid blend was created by Lowell in collaboration with musical artist Billy Ray Cyrus. It boasts a citrusy, sweet flavor profile thanks to Lava Cake and Banana Cream strains with 23 percent THC. Photo: Lowell

2/6 22Red CBD Vape Mellow out sans the high with this hemp-derived CBD vape that is said to help regulate mood, pain, memory, the immune system, and the stress response. Choose from watermelon or orange mint flavors. Photo: 22Red

3/6 Platinum Gummy Coins Chew your way to calm with these cannabis-infused edibles. Platinum’s gummy coins come in 10-milligram ten-packs in all your favorite flavors including watermelon, fruit punch, blue raspberry, green apple lime, birthday cake, and banana cream pie. Photo: Platinum

4/6 Platinum Chocolate Bars These 100-milligram chocolate bars will tantalize your tongue in flavors like sea salt and dark chocolate, raspberry lemon crunch, Thai coffee crunch, milk chocolate caramel, and cookies ‘n cream. Prefer to micro-dose? Each perforated square measures up to 5 milligrams. Photo: Platinum



5/6 Ocean Cannabis Co. Diamonds If you have a sweet tooth and like a strong high, Ocean’s Birthday Cake live resin Diamonds are the ideal way to spoil yourself. Consume this concentrated cannabis via dabbing or as an edible. With almost 100 percent THC, this indica-dominant treat is best saved for the end of the day so you can shirk all responsibilities. Photo: Ocean Cannabis Co.

6/6 Cut & Dry 'Rest' Flower Chill out with a 3.5 gram bag of Cut & Dry’s "Rest" variety premium quality flower. It’s an indica-dominant strain that lends itself to R&R. Photo: Cut & Dry

