Keep National Stress Awareness Month Going With Cannabis Relief Kit Delivery

by Mandatory Editors

April is National Stress Awareness Month, which you probably weren’t aware of thanks to coronavirus news coverage and the ensuing global pandemic panic. We could all use a little more chill (and a little less Netflix if we’re being honest), which is what cannabis relief kits are for. Even though the month is almost over, there’s no reason why we can’t order up some soothing products to help us get through the stressful weeks and months of quarantine ahead until life returns to something resembling normal. The items below cater to those who need to kick back and forget about the world for a while. Give ‘em a try, and if they work, do someone you care about a solid and send them a self-help cannabis kit, too.

