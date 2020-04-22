8 Handy Tricks to Take Your Excessive Quarantine Masturbation Up a Few Notches

Coronavirus quarantine has us captive in our homes with no (safe) access to other human beings with whom to unload all our restless energy. If you’re masturbating to get through these unprecedented times, you’re not alone (even if you live alone). We’re all relying on our hands to help us relieve stress and satisfy our sexual urges. But just because you’re confined to the space within your four walls doesn’t mean your masturbation routine has to become stale. Here are eight handy tricks to take your excessive quarantine masturbation up a few notches.

Cover Photo: Netflix

Tips and tricks: The Mandatory Guide to Safe Sex in a Time of Love and Quarantine

1/8 Experiment with different kinds of lube. Water-based, cooling, heating, cannabis, scented, flavored – try all the lubes and see which provides the slickest experience. Some dudes swear by dousing the inside of a condom with lube and masturbating into it for a more sex-like sensation.

2/8 Go hands-free. Roll up a blanket or fold your pillow in half, then fuck it. Do not let yourself use your hands. It’ll feel more like sex and less like a lame solo session. Don’t forget to throw everything in the wash afterward.

3/8 Be your own audience. You may be alone but you can still be your own best company. Masturbate in front of a mirror, or make your own video. Just keep your jacking off away from a window (nobody wants to see that) and off the internet.

4/8 Get schooled. A type of porn called Jerk Off Instruction features an (often female) instructor telling you exactly what to do and how long to do it, among other naughty mandates. Become teacher’s pet for the ultimate turn-on.



5/8 Time it right. Do the deed in tandem with a song or porn video. Try to time your orgasm to the song’s crescendo or the money shot. Want to fast-track your pleasure? Set a timer or clock deadline and make yourself come before time runs out.

6/8 Try edging. Get yourself close to orgasm, then back off. Repeat as many times as you can tolerate before blowing your load.

7/8 Go toy shopping. There’s no shortage of products that promise to take your orgasm up to 11. From masturbation sleeves to cock rings to prostate massagers, now is the time to take advantage of your housebound online shopping habit and stock up. After experiencing the intensity that sex toys can add to your self-pleasuring routine, you’ll wonder why you ever settled for your hand.

8/8 Change up your stimuli. If you usually watch porn to get hot and bothered, find a new source of inspiration. Read erotica, listen to a sexy podcast, fantasize, or sext someone.

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.