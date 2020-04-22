Living / Life Hacks / Sex and Relationships
masturbation

8 Handy Tricks to Take Your Excessive Quarantine Masturbation Up a Few Notches

by Mandatory Editors

Coronavirus quarantine has us captive in our homes with no (safe) access to other human beings with whom to unload all our restless energy. If you’re masturbating to get through these unprecedented times, you’re not alone (even if you live alone). We’re all relying on our hands to help us relieve stress and satisfy our sexual urges. But just because you’re confined to the space within your four walls doesn’t mean your masturbation routine has to become stale. Here are eight handy tricks to take your excessive quarantine masturbation up a few notches.

Cover Photo: Netflix

Tips and tricks: The Mandatory Guide to Safe Sex in a Time of Love and Quarantine

Deep Dive: Is It Wrong to Pay for Sex?

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.