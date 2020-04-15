9 Secret Quarantine Hobbies Your Friends Are Getting Into (But Refuse to Tell You)

A wise man once told us, “Only boring people get bored.” Of course, he was a rich slumlord who made piles of cash dealing coke in the ’70s, so it was easy for him. He had all day to pursue whatever self-actualizing hobbies he wanted to. Judging by his love of wearing sandals and socks, he didn’t give a rat’s behind about what other folks thought. Still, we think he was on to something with all those weird hobbies. Coronavirus quarantine can be boring, but it doesn’t have to be.

Like anything in life, this time is what people make of it, or make during it. Many people let shame stop them from learning to sew, sing or undertake another secret dream. Luckily, global pandemics have a way of putting things into perspective. If judgment day is nigh, who cares that you can’t carry a tune? When those inevitable post-coronavirus parties start, your friends might surprise you. Here’s a list of nine hobbies your friends might secretly be pursuing during the lockdown — and that you should try, too.

1/9 Sewing and Knitting The national shortage of face masks exposed how being handy with a needle can save lives. Whether you want to weave PPE for medical heroes, mend your buttons or knit a hippie hat, there’s no better time than now to learn how.

2/9 Gardening Going to the grocery store these days feels a little like volunteering for The Hunger Games. That’s why so many folks are playing the real-life version of FarmVille — gardening — in their backyards, balconies or even windowsills.

3/9 Cooking and Baking Many people are rediscovering the joys of cooking and baking at home, even if they used to be as useless in the kitchen as a bad panda. Whatever your or anyone's skill level, now is a great time to practice, eat and repeat.

4/9 Making Music Do you have a friend who is a secret shower singer, desktop drummer or international rock star? Whatever their level of musical experience, this is the best time to let out the inner musician, even if you all sing like drowning cats.



5/9 Painting and Other Visual Arts Famous TV painting instructor Bob Ross once said, “We don’t make mistakes, just happy little accidents.” Be like Bob and have happy accidents every day you’re on quarantine, but don’t forget to clean up afterward.

6/9 Reading If you’re sick of scrolling endlessly through a glowing screen, then this, the worst staycation ever, is the best time to read a physical book. Numerous studies have shown book readers have a higher retention rate than screen readers, plus there’s nothing like the sexy musk of an old tome.

7/9 Writing How’s that great American novel you’ve been working on for the last decade? Whether your genre is sci-fi, memoir, poetry or anything else, the global pandemic is the closest you’ll come to God emailing you: "Where’s that book, buddy?"

8/9 Candle Making Burning a candle can set a romantic mood, focus a wandering mind or just help you relax after a day of worrying. Making your own candles is easy, fun and a great way to kill time while waiting out the doomsday clock.



9/9 Changing the World Giant corporations are laying off millions of people while getting billions in handouts from politicians more concerned with selling stock and hiding in mansions than protecting the country. If you believe a less awful world is possible, perhaps it’s time to start organizing new solutions with your friends while thinking outside a ballot box owned by billionaires.

