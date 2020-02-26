Sex-perimentation: Study Shows the Best Bedroom Moves For Maximum Satisfaction

Watching Your Partner Masturbate or Masturbating in Front of Your Partner

If your sex life is lacking, it might be because your partner doesn't know what you like. There's no better way to show what strokes float your boat than by masturbating in front of your partner or watching them masturbate. Just stop yourself before the Big O so you can enjoy that explosive experience together. Over 62 percent of survey respondents found watching their partner hot, while over 50 percent of respondents enjoyed pleasuring themselves in front of their partners.