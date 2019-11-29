The ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ Pop-Up Bar in Chicago Is the Merriest Thing Since Bing Crosby Tap-Danced With Danny F*cking Kaye

Do you believe the holidays don’t really begin until you’ve watched National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation a half-dozen times? Do you think that you’d look pretty spiffy rocking a white turtleneck? Do you enjoy Jell-O with cat food in it? Do you stand for the Pledge of Allegiance before dinner? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then you should probably book a ticket to Chicago, the home of Clark W. Griswold, because the Houndstooth Saloon has transformed into a National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation-themed bar for the holiday season.

Earlier this month, the bar was transformed to look like the Griswolds’ dining room from the 1989 Christmas classic. It even features Cousin Eddie’s dirt-covered, rusty RV out front as well as a Tiki-style beer designed to look like the pool from Clark’s Hawaiian-themed dream sequence and a room that looks like the attic where he got trapped for hours as his family left to go shopping.

“Expect a burnt, decorated Christmas tree; a bartender in a comfy bathrobe; and one too many Christmas lights,” the saloon said in a press release.

All in all, this is definitely the dream destination for anyone who prefers to drink eggnog out of a moose mug. The bar will serve a menu of ’80s-themed food, turkey legs (in reference to the horribly dry turkey the family crunched on), and Aunt Bethany’s green Jell-O (cat food not included).

Don’t worry if your calendar is already booked for the holidays because this pop-up is expected to stay open until February 2020. But, don’t wait too long because Cousin Eddie is planning to take his RV…when he leaves in three months. In the meantime, relive the magic of the hilarious holiday movie with the GIFs below.

