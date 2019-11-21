Poor Man’s Thanksgiving: Pringles Releases Whole Thanksgiving Meal of Chips (If You’re That Broke and Bad at Cooking)

Two years ago, Pringles began a holiday tradition when it debuted its now-famous Thanksgiving flavors. This year, the brand upped the ante by not only offering turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and pumpkin pie-flavored chips, but also chicken and duck flavors so inventive eaters can mix everything together and create their own chip version of the monstrosity known as the Turducken. Fans of strangely-flavored foods can purchase the Pringles Friendsgiving Feast Turducken Kit for $15.99 at KelloggStore.com. This makes us think about what other seasonal flavors (for better or worse) we’d like to see in chip form.

Photo: Pringles

