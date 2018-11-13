Pringles’ Thanksgiving Chips Are Back To Ruin Your Appetite

Photo: Kursad (Getty Images)

Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away. That means on Nov. 22, we’re all set to enjoy an afternoon gorging ourselves on roasted turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and all of the rich, savory gravy we can fit on our plates.

Oh yeah, that’s not all. After dinner, many of us will unbutton our pants, untuck our shirts, and make room for pumpkin pie, apple pie, and myriad cookies and cakes. As delicious as it all is, creating a feast of this magnitude takes days to plan, shop for, and prepare before any of it hits the table, only to be gobbled up by friends and family. If you’re lucky, you get to pop into a relative’s house, hand over a bottle of wine or a six-pack of craft beer, and get eatin’. But, what if you need a full Thanksgiving feast without all the work? Well, there’s KFC, Boston Market, or Pringles. Did we say Pringles? Yes, we did.

Last holiday season, the well-known curved potato chip brand released a special seasonal box that contained turkey, mashed potatoes green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, creamed corn, macaroni and cheese, and even pumpkin pie all in the form of our beloved Pringles. Sadly, this unique Pringles box was only available to a select few people, so most of us never got a chance to try it. This year, the brand is making a smaller version featuring turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie available to everyone.

“When we launched Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner last year, it was so exciting to see Pringles fans’ positive reactions celebrating how insanely accurate the flavors were,” said Yuvraj Arora, senior vice president of marketing for Kellogg’s U.S. Snacks division, in a press release. “We knew that we had to get Pringles Thanksgiving flavors in more people’s hands this year — particularly hearing that turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie [flavors] not only were delicious but truly tasted like the real deal.”

The Pringles Thanksgiving box is perhaps the best item to bring to your family gathering (or just eat them yourself). The three-pack is available for purchase at the Kellogg’s store for $14.99. It might seem pricey for a few cans of Pringles, but how else are you going to try pumpkin pie-flavored chips?