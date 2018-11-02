Mac And Cheese Candy Canes Are Here To Ruin The Holidays

Photo: Archie McPhee

It won’t be long before we are inundated with Christmas-themed decorations and candy. Soon you’ll probably stock up on candy canes, right? Everyone loves a good candy cane. With flavors like coal, clam, pickles, and rotisserie chicken, what’s not to love? Oh, you’re used to flavors like peppermint, wintergreen, and spearmint, huh? Well, too bad for you. According to the cheeky, over-the-top folks at online retailer Archie McPhee, those flavors are old hat.

This year, brighten the lives of your friends and family by handing them a nice, zesty macaroni and cheese-flavored candy cane. According to the site, the strange flavor is “a particular favorite of picky eaters.” (We have no idea how they determined that.) The candy canes are described as “comfort food-flavored comfort food” and the company says that actual mac and cheese is a holiday tradition for many so why shouldn’t we enjoy the same warm, cheesy flavor in the form of a candy cane?

Each of the candy canes is is 5-1/4″ tall with yellow and white stripes and comes in a set of six for $5.95. If that’s not weird enough for you, the site also sells pickle, bacon, coal, clams, and even Krampus-flavored candy canes. We aren’t sure what Krampus candy canes taste like and, honestly, we are a little afraid to find out. We’ll stick with mac and cheese.