Living / Life Hacks
Thanksgiving

13 Taboo Topics You Absolutely Should Avoid at the Thanksgiving Dinner Table (But You Won’t After a Few Drinks)

by Mandatory Editors

The Thanksgiving dinner table is a minefield. It’s not a question of if someone will say something offensive, inappropriate, or untoward; it’s just a question of when. (And “after a few drinks” is usually the answer.) Before you dare to sit down with your filter-free and possibly unhinged relatives this turkey day, review our list of 13 taboo topics you absolutely should avoid at the Thanksgiving dinner table. Curtail your conversation accordingly! When in doubt, just shove another forkful of food in your mouth to keep your tongue from uttering something unsavory.

Cover Photo: Columbia Pictures

Appetite killers: RANKED! The Worst Thanksgiving Foods You Could Possibly Bring to the Party

Poor man’s Thanksgiving: Pringles Releases Whole Thanksgiving Meal of Chips

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.