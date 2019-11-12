The Hookup Lookup: Pairing the 9 Best Dating Apps With Your Top Priorities

Being single wouldn’t feel so fucking horrible if everyone you know wasn’t actually meeting the love of their life on dating apps. However, that’s because they knew something you don’t: how to make dating apps work for them. Instead of swiping, clicking, and matching aimlessly, these lovebirds focused on the apps most likely to give them what their heart (or genitals) desires. Thankfully, you don’t have to figure that part out because we’ve done all the work for you. These are the best dating apps to use based on your top priorities.

Photo: FilippoBacci (Getty Images)

1/9 Hinge Do you sometimes find yourself praying that the person next to you in line could be "The One"? But they never are, so you have pretty much given up? Well, don't. For you, there's Hinge, which is sure to pair you up with someone else who just doesn't want to die alone.

2/9 Tinder Not that we need to tell you this, but Tinder's a hookup app that caters to the shamelessly promiscuous. We're not judging. Go forth, and, uh, bang.

3/9 OKCupid Did someone recently stomp on your heart? Are you looking to move on as quickly as possible? If so, OKCupid can help you convince yourself you're not in love with your ex.

4/9 The League Do you spend all your free time working? Does the thought of meeting someone who doesn't have aligning career goals give you an anxiety attack? The League is perfect for workaholics who want a partner who can compartmentalize just as well as they can.



5/9 Coffee Meets Bagel Is there no end to how many people who must worship you? Is finding the right person less important than finding a person who will pine for you forever? Coffee Meets Bagel is the perfect way to find another addition to your bustling "Friend Zone" collection.

6/9 Grindr Grindr's just what the doctor ordered if the doctor wants to hook up with dudes. Sexuality's on a spectrum and blue is the warmest color.

7/9 Raya Raya is the only dating app that caters to celebrities, making it perfect for the insanely successful, swimsuit models, and B-list celebrities looking for love.

8/9 Bumble Bumble is ground zero for bossy women who fancy a false sense of control over the dating game. If a power game interests you, buzz on over to bumble.



9/9 FetLife Take your weird (but totally normal and acceptable with a consenting partner) shit to FetLife. It's where you meet the love of your life who's also into your extremely specific fetish. It's also perfect for couples looking to pull a tricycle (aka adding a third).

