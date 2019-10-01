Mandatory Dating Battles: Old-School Blind Date vs. New Age Tinder Date

There are so many ways to date these days, but which one works best? You could go the old-fashioned route and ask a friend to fix you up on a blind date. Or you could do what everyone else seems to be doing and download the notorious Tinder app. These forms of finding love (or just a lay) are drastically different and won’t be a good fit for everyone in every situation. Rather than waste your time trying each approach, we’ve pitted the old-school blind date against the new age Tinder date. Only one can come out on top (as we hope you do). Let the dating battle begin!

1/11 Cringe Factor Blind dates are awkward. There’s no way around it. Both of you are there because someone noticed how painfully single you are and decided to put you in a room together. Tinder still has an edgy, cool, youthful vibe, so even if the date goes poorly, it just means you’ve joined the millions of other modern people who date this way. Winner: Tinder

2/11 Efficiency Blind dates can take weeks to set up, and are rare these days. Tinder, on the other hand, allows you to date 24/7 (if you only had the stamina). While your blind date might be a more thoughtful match, there’s no accounting for chemistry, so you might as well work your way through your options quickly with the app. Winner: Tinder

3/11 Variety Blind dates are usually pretty close to your usual social circle, so don’t expect anyone too surprising to come out of it. Tinder, on the other hand, is as varied as you want it to be. Don’t like your matches? Hit the road and try it in another city. Winner: Tinder

4/11 Mystery If you have a name beforehand, blind dates are total Googleable, though not everyone has left a digital footprint large enough to stalk. If you want more info, you’ll have to nag your fixer-upper for it. Tinder matches, on the other hand, are slightly more mysterious because last names aren’t listed. Unless you recognize your match (or have a fruitful Google image reverse search), you’re limited to the information on their profile and whatever they divulge during the getting-to-know-you messaging stage. Either way, it’s better if you only know enough to feel like you aren’t dating a fraud. The slow, in-person reveal is much sexier than finding out everything digitally upfront. Winner: Tinder



5/11 Compatability Fixer-uppers often overestimate their matchmaking skills. While you and your date may each be amazing individuals, together you just don’t click. Still, at least it’s a mutual friend setting you up, not an algorithm like on Tinder. Algorithms are great for some things, but when it comes to attraction, they really fall short. That hottie you thought would be the match of your dreams? They could be a total bore in person, even though they like the same movies, music, and food as you do. Winner: Blind Date

6/11 Avoiding Unpleasant Surprises You’re often walking into a blind date, well, mostly blind. You might know only the basic stats about someone and sometimes haven’t even seen a picture of them. You might be meeting a seductive supermodel or you might be meeting an antisocial troll. More likely, they'll just be average, like you. (Isn’t this fun?) Then again, apps like Tinder are notorious for helping people hide their true identities. Who you swiped right on might not look like the person who shows up, and even if they are, how are you going to verify everything they tell you? Winner: Blind Date

7/11 Safety Blind dates have been vetted by a real, live human being that you know and (hopefully) trust. Tinder is the Wild West of dating. Who knows if you just got matched with someone who’s batshit crazy and will stalk you for the next six months? Winner: Blind Date

8/11 Possibility of Sex on the First Date Blind dates are hit or miss and the anxiety you feel leading up to the meeting can be a real mood-killer. Also, because you have the fixer-upper in common, you’ll be on your best behavior so your date gives a good report back to them (read: no sex). Tinder users tend to be thrill-seekers and risk-takers. You’ve also likely already been flirting with your match via messaging before you ever see them IRL. Assuming the attraction holds on both sides, getting laid is highly likely with the app. Winner: Tinder



9/11 Long-Term Relationship Potential Blind dates are usually the result of a weary single person complaining to a coupled-up family member or friend who takes pity on you and sets you up with another disillusioned dater with dreams of settling down. Signing up on Tinder requires a completely different mentality. It doesn’t tend to be where people who want long-term, committed, monogamous relationship go. If you’re looking for more than a one-night stand, look elsewhere. Winner: Blind Date

10/11 Sustainability Blind dates don't happen that often, so when one comes along, you’ll say yes, if only to give fate a chance to wow you. Tinder, however, is non-stop dating action, which isn’t as fun in practice as it sounds in theory. You could potentially blind date once a month for the rest of your life, but we’ll bet that after a month of Tinder, you’ll delete the app and vow to never download it again. Winner: Blind Date

11/11 Gossip-Worthy There’s something sad and pathetic about going on a blind date. It’s like dating for people who can’t figure out how to socialize on their own. In other words: you probably won’t tell anyone about this. Tinder, however, is a favorite topic of conversation on social media, among friends, and even at work, so even if your date bombs, there’s no shame in sharing the dirty details the morning after. Milk that failure for all its worth! Winner: Tinder

We hate to admit it, but the dating app just makes more sense. It’s fast, it’s fun(ish?), and it’s effective. So what are you waiting for? Start swiping!

Overall Winner: Tinder

