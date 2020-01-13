Classic Mistakes You’re Making on Your Dating App Profile (And How to Spice Them Up)
Dating app profiles are as unique as the people they represent, but that doesn’t mean you should just slap yours up and hope for the best. Your profile is the first impression you make on the potential love of your life (or your next casual encounter, depending on your goals), so you want to make it as impressive and unforgettable as possible. After analyzing a slew of dating app users, we’ve pinpointed the classic dating app profile mistakes people make – and how to fix them. Follow our guidelines and watch your prospects multiply!
Lame or confusing photos.
Your main profile picture should be of you and only you. It should be recent, in focus, and you should be well-dressed and groomed. (Save the six-pack reveal for when you’re actually getting naked together.) We know you love your bros, but they don’t belong in your dating profile pictures. Neither do your kids (if you have any), your ex, or a female friend or relative that could be misconstrued as your ex. Pets are OK, but make sure you’re the star of the photo, not your fur baby. And whatever you do, don’t post a picture that isn’t of you at all – say, your favorite Marvel character or a funny meme.
Poor grammar or misspelling.
For God's sakes, man, there are things called spellcheck and Grammarly for a reason. Use them! Before you post your profile, copy and paste any text into a Word or Google doc and make sure the copy is clean. Sloppy writing skills either convey laziness or stupidity, neither of which are traits that will help you find a smart, articulate partner.
Being too vague.
Specificity is what gets people’s attention. Saying that you’re “fun” or “intelligent” or “active” isn’t descriptive enough. Be original. Share your quirks. Maybe sneaking fried chicken into comic book movies is your idea of fun (OK, don’t say that). Or maybe you use your smarts to teach inner-city kids to code. Maybe running wilderness trails while listening to the Black Keys is your jam; share those details rather than “I love running.”
Writing too much.
It’s not a college entrance essay. She’s looking at as many profiles as you are and doesn’t have the time to dissect your dissertation. Don’t waste time explaining why you’re on the site or how you’re not good at writing about yourself. Get to the point, and get there fast.
Lying.
Whether it’s adding a couple of inches to your height or shaving a few years off your age, lying is a good way to get off on the wrong foot. Don’t misrepresent yourself because if you actually find someone worth dating for a while, the truth will come out eventually and mess everything up. Be unapologetically authentic from the get-go.
Being too cocky.
Bragging about your body, you bank account, or your manhood is off-limits. Ditto for labeling yourself as an asshole, even if you think that’s charming (it’s not). Be confident ("I'm a top salesman at my company") without coming off as a prick on a pedestal.
Being negative.
Dude, we know dating sucks sometimes, but don’t take your frustration out on your fellow dating app users. Lines like “I’m sick of getting hurt,” “I’ve given up on finding love,” or “I won't put up with cheating,” are total turn-offs. (And suggest you might benefit from therapy.) Keep your profile positive and upbeat. State what you’re looking for and what you like rather than list the things you hate or the ways dating has disappointed you. Those will all come out in good time.
Being too picky.
If you start listing non-negotiable hair lengths, eye colors, heights, weights, or income requirements, you’re a douche, plain and simple, and you don’t deserve whatever fantasy woman you’ve conjured up in your head. A long list of traits you want in a woman won’t get you what you want; instead, it’ll ensure you end up alone. You’re not ordering a blow-up doll; you’re trying to find real connection with a human. Women aren’t checklists; they’re complex, and no two are alike. It's fine to have preferences when it comes to physical appearance, but keep those to yourself, and remember that if you aren’t willing to go beyond your “type,” your prospects will be puny. Instead of typecasting, talk about what kind of personality you’d jibe with or what interests you’d like to share with your date. After all, looks will fade but bad conversation is forever.
Sexualizing everything.
Hey, most people looking to date are also looking to have sex at some point. But you don’t need to broadcast how horny you are, how good you are in bed, or how you’re only interested in a casual relationship in your profile. (Besides, everyone says they don’t want a long-term relationship until they meet that one person they can’t imagine letting go of.) Sexual puns and locker room talk are not dating profile material. Be polite and respectful instead; don’t write anything you’d be embarrassed for your mother to see.
