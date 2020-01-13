Classic Mistakes You’re Making on Your Dating App Profile (And How to Spice Them Up)

Being too picky.

If you start listing non-negotiable hair lengths, eye colors, heights, weights, or income requirements, you’re a douche, plain and simple, and you don’t deserve whatever fantasy woman you’ve conjured up in your head. A long list of traits you want in a woman won’t get you what you want; instead, it’ll ensure you end up alone. You’re not ordering a blow-up doll; you’re trying to find real connection with a human. Women aren’t checklists; they’re complex, and no two are alike. It's fine to have preferences when it comes to physical appearance, but keep those to yourself, and remember that if you aren’t willing to go beyond your “type,” your prospects will be puny. Instead of typecasting, talk about what kind of personality you’d jibe with or what interests you’d like to share with your date. After all, looks will fade but bad conversation is forever.