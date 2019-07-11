RANKED! The Best Condoms To Keep Everyone Satisfied
Condoms revolutionized the modern world in 1855 when the first mass-produced rubber hit shelves using the same technology that Charles Goodyear had patented to produce his famous tires. With sudden access to safe sex, coitus culture would change virtually overnight. While male contraception may date all the way back to ancient Egypt (with a whole lot of interesting iterations since), there’s no doubt that today we have the most technologically advanced longsword sheaths man (and woman) has ever seen. Using arduous testing methods, we were able to rank the top condoms on the market today. So next time you and your partner are looking to wrap it up, slip on one of these top-shelf prophylactics and let the satisfaction begin.
7. Generic Condoms You Found In A Bowl
Let's face it, there are billions of free condoms available from your local health center or risqué used clothing store. While they might not be breaking the mold on what a condom can do, sometimes you just need something to get the job done.
So blow off the dust, slip a few in your pocket, and be on your merry way. But remember, you'll have even more fun every time you climb another rung on the condom ladder.
6. Durex Performax Intense
This is your classic latex condom with a bit of texture to help the synthetic material feel a little less like a trip to the doctor’s office. Plus, it has a subtle delay lubricant to take the pressure off your hair-trigger. Safe, reliable, and available pretty much wherever condoms are sold, this magnum-holster will get the job done with a little extra oomph.
5. Sustain Natural
These johnny wrappers are low odor, free of nitrosamines, fair trade, vegan, and non-GMO. Not to mention, 10 percent of profits are donated to women’s health initiatives, making this purchase a one-for-one (that'll leave you feeling good in more ways than one). Can you still use it in an orgy? Definitely.
4. Pleasure Plus One
The Pleasure Plus takes a good thing and makes it…flappier. A fan favorite among condom users worldwide, this little guy has an added pouch toward the tip so you can finally feel like a kangaroo down under. The pouch boasts additional stimulation to important nerve endings for her, turning the act of lovemaking (with a condom on) into a spontaneous and unpredictable hot air balloon ride.
3. Trojan Lamb Skin
Want to fornicate like a (sexually responsible) Viking? Made from the intestinal membrane of a lamb, this totally natural condom will tap into your inner animal and bring wild, exciting new sensations to your bedroom adventures. At $10 for a three-pack, it’s definitely a special occasion jimmy. And keep in mind, it only protects against unwanted pregnancy (not STDs) so refrain from using it with total strangers (or your girlfriend if she happens to be a member of PETA).
2. Crown Skinless Skin
The condom used by porn stars can now be yours. Super thin, odorless, and durable, Crown Skinless Skin condoms are almost like wearing nothing at all. They may be a little pricier than your everyday rubbers, but the extra expense is worth every penny. Using rigorously tested Japanese technology, this bestseller is guaranteed to keep your crown jewels safely tucked away in the treasure room.
1. SKYN Elite
One of the thinnest, softest, best-feeling non-latex condoms on the market. When most manufacturers advertise a sheer, barely-there feel, SKYN actually delivers with their unique SKYNFEEL technology. All around, one of the best condoms to keep in your bedside table for when the big moment comes.
