Living / Life Hacks
podcasts

Pod Bod: The 10 Best Podcasts To Workout With (While Keeping Dad Bod Away)

by Ken Franklin

Let’s be honest: working out isn’t easy. Luckily, we have a secret weapon to get us through the agony and heartache of staving off that dad bod: podcasts. Typically, this list would consist of inspirational podcasts to push you through the pain and maximize your workout a la Tony Robbins on steroids. But for us, the best fitness listening is not some life coach getting you to focus on that next rep, it’s a couple of hilarious nerds geeking out on stuff that takes your mind off the torment of burning calories. Because what’s better than laughing out loud when you should be dry-heaving? Here are Mandatory’s top 10 (out-of-the-box) podcasts for your daily workout.

Cannabis fit: 4 Ways Weed Is Helping Your Workout

Cover Photo: ciricvelibor (Getty Images)

Honest timeline: Your First (And Futile) Attempt at a Hot Yoga Class

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.