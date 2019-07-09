Pod Bod: The 10 Best Podcasts To Workout With (While Keeping Dad Bod Away)

Let’s be honest: working out isn’t easy. Luckily, we have a secret weapon to get us through the agony and heartache of staving off that dad bod: podcasts. Typically, this list would consist of inspirational podcasts to push you through the pain and maximize your workout a la Tony Robbins on steroids. But for us, the best fitness listening is not some life coach getting you to focus on that next rep, it’s a couple of hilarious nerds geeking out on stuff that takes your mind off the torment of burning calories. Because what’s better than laughing out loud when you should be dry-heaving? Here are Mandatory’s top 10 (out-of-the-box) podcasts for your daily workout.

Cannabis fit: 4 Ways Weed Is Helping Your Workout

Cover Photo: ciricvelibor (Getty Images)

1/10 'My Favorite Murder' Georgia Hardstark and Karen Kilgariff are two hilarious ladies with an obsession for true crime. Hitting the male-dominated podcast scene only a few years ago, the show quickly shot to No. 1 on the iTunes charts and has been holding strong ever since. The irreverent, inside-joke banter and incredibly fascinating crime stories will take your mind off the stitches in your side as you suddenly realize you’ve only jogged half a mile. Photo: Exactly Right Podcast Network

2/10 'Fatman On Batman' Kevin Smith, the man who brought you Mallrats, Clerks, and Jersey Girl (yikes) has finally found his ultimate medium in the shape of a podcast. Loose-lipped, funny and entertaining, Fatman On Batman explores Smith’s various comic-related interests (namely Batman) with special guests and classic anecdotes. Check out episode 26 with legendary comic-smith Grant Morrison if you want to add a truly mind-expanding jolt to your daily routine. Photo: SModcast Podcast Network

3/10 'WTF With Marc Maron' One of the OG podcasts that legitimized the medium, Maron waxes poetic on all manner of topics both personal and global, with a wry wit that lets you know serious conversation is only one line away from funny. With a remarkable lineup of special guests (often entertainers) the conversations meander in a relaxed, honest, and entertaining way. Plus, the guy is a killer interviewer. Photo: Marc Maron

4/10 'Last Podcast On The Left' Want to deep-dive into the history of public executions? Or maybe you just want to learn more about Bigfoot, Charles Manson, and Jack the Ripper? This crew of sharp-witted screwballs have a casual guys-hanging-out delivery that will make you feel like you’re having another round of beers at the bar instead of doing another gut-wrenching round of crunches on the floor. Photo: Last Podcast Network



5/10 'Hardcore History' Was Rome built in a day? Who was worse, Adolf Hitler or Genghis Khan? So. Many. Questions. The past is full of epic stories that come to life in vivid detail under the masterful stewardship of Dan Carlin. Juxtaposing events in ways your sixth grade history teacher never could, Carlin drops you into the action with a Bill-and-Ted phone-booth precision, answering historical questions with aplomb. The only question you'll have left is: who was more ripped, you or Alexander the Great? Close call, mate. Photo: Wizzard Media

6/10 'The Joe Rogan Experience' A long-form, conversational-style show featuring guests of all stripes is the perfect background for your morning marathon. Joe Rogan is a comedian and all around curious dude who isn’t afraid to ask tough questions and go on long tangents about the merits of tripping balls. Also, Elon Musk smoked weed on the show, so there's that. Photo: JRE

7/10 'Radiolab' Radiolab has you covered with a wide range of stories told succinctly and with journalistic integrity. This “podcast” from WNYC in New York has been dishing out award-winning programming for nearly 15 years, setting the bar for in-your-ear reporting. The topics are guaranteed to fascinate in ways that will have you doubling your workout just to keep listening. Photo: WNYC Studios

8/10 'Stuff You Should Know' Because you can, like, learn stuff while you’re torturing your body. It’s exercise for your brain in an easy-to-digest dose that will last about as long as your average workout. Besides, this really is stuff you should know. Photo: Stuff Media



9/10 'Credits Score' A new kid on the block of podcasting, Credits Score dismantles your favorite TV show theme songs with hilarious results. Now you can finally pretend your afternoon jog is a part of the opening credits montage from Full House. Photo: Max Miller and Gary Dudak

10/10 'How Did This Get Made?' Have you ever seen a movie so terrible, you wondered how in the world it ever got made? Well, now you can get the inside scoop as Paul Scheer, June Diane, Jason Mantzoukas, and special guests dissect and mock your all-time favorite movies to shit on. The inspiration comes at you sideways as you begin to understand that if a movie like Batman and Robin can hit the big screen, your unenthused arms can hit the weights. That's poetic justice. Photo: Earwolf

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.