The 10 Best Beers For Your Dad Bod This Father’s Day

We all know what a “dad bod” is even if we aren’t completely sure what the actual definition is. It’s a “you know it when you see it” situation. Simply put, it’s the body type that makes you look like a dad (even if you don’t actually have any kids). It’s not skinny, but it’s also not fat. It’s a slim, slightly muscular look with a bit of a pooch (also known as a beer belly). It’s very common in middle-aged men. No matter how much we work out and how diligent we are with our diet, we’re all going to get there eventually and there’s one reason why: beer. Even if we eat dry, flavorless salads (who’s going to do that?) for the rest of our lives, we can’t stop drinking pale ales, wheat beers, and hazy IPAs.

So, in honor of Father’s Day on June 21, we decided to make a list of the 10 best beers for your dad bod. Maybe you already have one and you’re just planning to pack on a few more pounds. Or, you’re just settling into the inevitable. Either way, you’re going to get there with a nice beer buzz.

Photo: Burak Karademir (Getty Images)

1/10 Budweiser Budweiser is the “King of Beers.” It’s also definitely a perfect beer to drink to hone your dad bod. What’s cooler than that iconic bottle? Well, maybe the can. Photo: Anheuser-Busch

2/10 Busch Beer First introduced in 1955, this beer is touted as being “as crisp and cold as a mountain stream.” It pretty much fits that criteria and that’s why it’s your grandpa’s favorite beer. Photo: Anheuser-Busch



3/10 Coors Banquet Beer Sure, Coors Light is great, but it doesn’t have the character and history of Coors Banquet Beer. This beer is so good it deserves a banquet in its honor. At said banquet, we’ll cheers Coors Banquet Beer with Coors Banquet Beer. Photo: Coors

4/10 Corona Extra Everyone likes Corona and it’s mostly because there’s really nothing special about it. It’s light, thirst-quenching, and goes to a new level when you add a slice of lime. Photo: Corona



5/10 Genesee Cream Ale You might have tried regular Genny, but you might be staying away from Cream Ale because you’ve heard it’s a beer for “old guys.” Well, you’re missing out on this malty, sweet, rich beer. Photo: Genesee

6/10 Guinness Draught Most of the beers on this list are tremendously light. Well, we’d be remiss if we didn’t include classic old world, old man beer: Guinness. Available on draft at every great bar, you can’t beat this rich, chocolatey stout from Ireland. Photo: Guinness



7/10 Miller High Life There’s something unique about Miller High Life. Even though it’s been around for a long time and your grandpa drinks it, it never stopped being cool. Maybe it’s the label or the fact that it comes in clear, glass bottles. Either way, we’re always down for a bottle of High Life. Photo: Miller

8/10 Old Milwaukee Old Milwaukee isn’t special. We honestly can’t even remember what it tastes like since we haven’t drunk it since college. But your grandpa swears by it. So, it belongs on this list for that reason alone. Photo: Old Milwaukee



9/10 Pabst Blue Ribbon For a while, PBR was a hipster beer. Young people definitely still drink it ironically, but your grandpa’s been drinking it for years because it’s light, refreshing, and always there. Photo: Pabst

10/10 Yuengling Lager Yuengling is the oldest brewery in America and you’re grizzled great uncle talks like he’s been drinking it since day one. You’ll never catch him drinking a newfangled IPA. Photo: Yuengling

