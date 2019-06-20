Think about why you're there.

Getting married is a courageous act. Two people love each other so much they literally want to be together until they die. Can you even imagine feeling that strongly about anyone? (Of course you can't. That's why you're single.) Weddings are just the show society forces us to put on, but in the end, it's all about the love, and everyone who supports love simultaneously says "fuck off" to hate, division, and all the other petty stuff that consumes our lives. Rejoice and be glad!