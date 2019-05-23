10 Hilarious GIFs of People Being Tackled Off Their Bikes

Photo: Ulf Huett Nilsson (Getty Images)

You never forget how to ride a bike. It’s one of those things that never leaves your memory and forever remains as part of your skill set. You know what else you’ll never forget? That time your buddy knocked you off your bike as a means of laughing at you.

We combed the internet for moments when people were unsuspectingly knocked off their bikes by those who wanted some laughs. There may or may not also be GIFs of bike thieves being served up ice-cold plates of justice because, let’s be honest, we can laugh at them, too (if not more).

1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10



5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10



9/10

10/10

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.