National Bike to Work Day: 21 Funny GIFs To Convince You to Join the Ride

by Ken Franklin
Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Dust off your medieval bike seat, strap on a helmet and pedal your broke ass to work this Friday. It’s National Bike to Work Day (and week, but we know you’ll only do so much) this Friday, May 17. Everyone’s bitching so much about climate change and pollution so join the ride just this once. You might even like it.

Just remember to plan your route in advance and observe basic safety practices so that you don’t end up as one of these funny GIFs of bicycle fails. Happy riding, Earth lovers!

