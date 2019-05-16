National Bike to Work Day: 21 Funny GIFs To Convince You to Join the Ride

Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Dust off your medieval bike seat, strap on a helmet and pedal your broke ass to work this Friday. It’s National Bike to Work Day (and week, but we know you’ll only do so much) this Friday, May 17. Everyone’s bitching so much about climate change and pollution so join the ride just this once. You might even like it.

Just remember to plan your route in advance and observe basic safety practices so that you don’t end up as one of these funny GIFs of bicycle fails. Happy riding, Earth lovers!

1/21 Make sure you have enough momentum to carry you over any hills you may encounter.

2/21 Pick up your co-workers on the way!

3/21 Look both ways before crossing the road.

4/21 Use the buddy system. Double your fun.



5/21 Showcase your awesome riding style. Don't keep that shit hidden!

6/21 Don't try anything too fancy, tho.

7/21 Feel that air on your face. Now you can really enjoy the scenery.

8/21 Even Norman is joining in on the fun.



9/21 Meet a nice single lady who is normally tucked away in the lonely confines of her Ford Taurus. It's nice to let the walls down from time to time.

10/21 Watch out for telephone poles, obviously.

11/21 Drop your girlfriend off at her job while you're at it. Best boyfriend ever.

12/21 Dress appropriately. You may get a little sweaty, so plan ahead.



13/21 Leave a little bit early so you're not in too much of a hurry.

14/21 Even pros crash sometimes, so wear a helmet.

15/21 Maybe you don't have a job. All good. Ride a bike anyway.

16/21 Spread goodwill with the other vehicles on the roadway. They will appreciate the gesture.



17/21 You might catch the bicycle bug and commute to work this way from now on. Who knows?

18/21 Your local township will be supporting your efforts!

19/21 Even little Timmy is pedaling his way to the lemonade stand.

20/21 Take a special shortcut to add a fun twist to your morning routine.



21/21 Thank God for bicycles.

Are you allergic? 10 Absurd Food Allergies You’ve Never Heard Of

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.