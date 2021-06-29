Meanwhile in Sports: Clueless Tour de France Fan With Cardboard Sign Causes Massive Bicycle Crash (And 15 Other Hilarious Cycling Fails)

We can’t say bicycle races like the Tour de France are exciting to watch on TV – but they might be if more mishaps like this happened. A mystery woman in France threw riders for a loop – literally – when she stepped into the path of oncoming cyclists with a cardboard sign. Apparently, she was trying to get her message on TV (because that’s what people watch the Tour de France for – homemade signs).

German racer Tony Martin was the first to go down, and dozens more fell like dominoes behind him in a huge pile of spandex and sweat. The race was delayed for several minutes as the pile of bodies and bikes was untangled.

The damage was serious – grown men were crying on the sidelines! Seriously, though, German rider Jasha Sutterlin had to go to the hospital and three riders total withdrew from the race as the result of the crash.

Law enforcement has opened an investigation into the incident due to “unintentional injuries….by manifestly deliberate violation of an obligation of safety or prudence” (according to a statement on Facebook) but has been unable to identify the sign-wielding attention whore because she fled the scene before officers arrived.

We don’t know about you, but we wouldn’t want to be the woman who caused all this chaos. Cyclists are notorious for their short tempers, and once they find out her identity, who knows what revenge fantasies they might enact.

In honor of this ridiculous sports spectacle, we’ve rounded up some of the funniest bike crash GIFs. Enjoy – and stay safe out there, amateur pedalers.

Cover Photo: Pool (Getty Images)