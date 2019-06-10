Living / Fun / Culture
dad

10 Classic Father-Son Moments We Miss As Big Boys

by Erica Rivera
Photo: BraunS (Getty Images)

If you were lucky enough to have an involved, loving dad in your life, you probably have a big bank of positive memories to draw upon whenever you need some warm fuzzies. There are certain activities that dads tend to do during childhood that just can’t be replicated as you age. Even though you’re an adult now, there are likely moments when you wish you could return to the innocence of childhood, when your dad was omnipotent, beneficent, and rooting for you at every milestone. This Father’s Day, reflect back on the happy times with your dad, and if he’s still around, call him up to reminisce. Talking about the good ol’ days is one of the fatherly activities dads do best.

Real talk: 6 Things Nobody Tells You About Fatherhood

What dads really want: Mandatory’s Booze-Tinged Father’s Day Gift Guide

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.