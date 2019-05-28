Dads and Grads: The Essential One-Stop Amazon Gift Guide

Photo: Sue Barr (Getty Images)

There’s nothing worse than spending your precious phone battery on rummaging for gifts to give someone else. To keep things brief but exciting, we’re tossing out the best ideas for all parties concerned, whether it’s dads or grads (maybe both at once) this Father’s Day and graduation season.

Check out our essential one-stop Amazon gift guide for the people you love, lest you lose time to binge-buy things for yourself.

1/7 Sony Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones WH-CH700N One thing both fathers and graduates need is some peace and quiet. With Sony's Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones WH-CH700N, you can give them that and so much more. With this gift, you'll free them from not only noise but from wires and subpar sound. Photo: Amazon

2/7 Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 Electric Toothbrush Everyone needs to take care of their teeth, which is why the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 Electric Toothbrush is at the top of our list. Is this an insanely practical gift? Absolutely. However, it's also a gift that literally keeps on giving because you honestly can't put a price on healthy teeth and gums. Photo: Amazon

3/7 Nixon Time Teller Water Resistant Watch Even though everyone on Earth checks their phone for the time, a watch is a status symbol. It's also the one piece of jewelry that anyone can sport and look sophisticated in. We like this Water Resistant Black and Gold Model from Nixon because it's going to be easy to dress up and down, making it a convenient piece for both dads and grads. Photo: Amazon

4/7 Nike Benassi Just Do It Athletic Slides If we drew a Venn diagram of dads and grads, in the middle would be "comfort." The most comfortable footwear hey could sport are these Nike Benassi Just Do It Athletic Slides. They're the perfect solution for people who deserve a little rest and relaxation but don't want to sacrifice a sporty style. Plus, they're an affordable gift that won't break the bank. Who doesn't love that? Photo: Amazon



5/7 Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee & Tea Maker There comes a time in every person's life where they have to bring the party to them. Using Grounds & Hounds Coffee make cold brew with the Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee & Tea Maker, grads can opt out of pricey afternoon trips to the coffee shop. Dads don't even want to stop and grab a coffee, making this the perfect way for them to beat the heat while getting their coffee buzz on this summer. Photo: Amazon

6/7 HeimVision Sunrise Smart Wakeup Alarm Clock Change the way they deal with mornings by upgrading their wake-up routine with HeimVision Sunrise Smart Wakeup Alarm Clock. Most smart alarm clocks emit a bright white light to wake you, but the HeimVision alarm clock starts with a more soothing red-tinted light that gradually grows into white light. This approach feels more natural and may be more effective at eliminating that groggy feeling associated with waking up, which is something anyone alive today can benefit from. Photo: Amazon

7/7 MoMA Page 1 Business Card Box This MoMA Page 1 Business Card Box is a stylish way for anyone to show off. Regardless if it's a dad with a solid career or a grad who's going to have to start from the bottom like Drake, a cardholder is a classy gift that will be put to use for years to come. Photo: Amazon

