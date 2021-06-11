The Mandatory Father’s Day Gift Guide For Young New Dads

When you think of Father’s Day, you probably think of your own old man. (As you should.) But what about all the other dads in your orbit? Chances are you have a family member, a coworker, or a buddy who’s a young, new dad – and who could use a little spoiling this Father’s Day.

We’ve scouted out the best gifts for those guys who are raising the next generation of incredible humans. These are not the boring, generic gifts of your parents’ generation; they’re fun, fashionable, and definitely something a young, new dad would buy for himself (if he ever got half an hour to shop in peace). Most of all, these gifts show you care and appreciate that young dad’s efforts.

This is the Mandatory Father’s Day Gift Guide For Young New Dads.

Delta Children Revolve Reversible Stroller Dads parent best when they're active or outdoors. This gift covers both bases by getting him outside with the little one for a walk. Featuring one-hand easy fold, a lightweight shock-absorbing frame, a reclining seat and adjustable footrest, both dad and kid will be comfortable as they stroll around the neighborhood. Buy it here.

Jeep Hydro Sport Plus Jogger Dads tend to pack on pounds when their partner is pregnant. Help him shed his baby weight with this jogging stroller that will allow him to give mom a break while getting in shape. A compact fold make it easy to take anywhere, the adjustable handlebar accommodates all fathers' heights, and an oversized canopy keeps baby protected from the sun. Buy it here.



Rad Electric Cargo Bike Electric bikes are all the rage these days. Get dad in on the trend with an award-winning Rad Electric Cargo Bike. With a telescopic seat post, easily maneuverable handlebars, 45-plus miles per charge and 350-pound cargo capacity, it'll not only take daddy-o wherever he wants to, it'll haul all his stuff (and the kids) too. Buy it here.

Solly Baby Wrap Baby wraps are magic. Not only do they promote bonding, they also calm, comfort, and let dad have his hands free. We like Los Angeles-sewn Solly's baby sling wrap because it's lightweight, has a silky feel, and provides a comfortable, custom fit for every dad bod. Made from 100 percent certified Lenzing modal (which is sourced from the pulp of Austrian Beechwood trees), it's sustainable (unlike mass-produced baby carriers) and comes in tons of attractive colors and patterns. Buy it here.



Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera It's dad's job to protect the family, and this camera helps him do just that. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant and featuring 1080p video quality, two-way audio, siren, and night vision, it will alert the owner at the slightest disturbance. Home security has never been easier. Buy it here.

POWERUP 4.0 The Next-Generation Smartphone Controlled Paper Airplane Kit For the adrenaline-junkie dad who likes to fly by the seat of his pants, get this smartphone-controlled paper airplane kit. With a mere piece of paper, he can impress the kids with loops, barrel rolls, and hammerheads. Because it comes equipped with a built-in launch assist and wind stabilizer, this plane can take flight even in inclement weather. Buy it here.



Yard Games Kubb Premium Size Outdoor Tossing Game For the playful dad, introduce him to this Swedish lawn game that dates back to the Viking era. Use strategy and skill to toss and topple the durable, shock-absorbent hard wood pieces for a fun, outdoor activity that can be enjoyed by all ages. Buy it here.

Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT-BK Fully Automatic Wireless Belt-Drive Turntable For the dad who doesn't get to blast his favorite tunes often enough, get him this turntable to set up in his man cave. It features high-fidelity audio with Bluetooth wireless technology, two speeds, and superior tracking. Buy it here.



Brooklyn Athletics Men's Slim Fit Soft Twill Jogger Pants Dads and sweatpants go together like kids and sticky fingers. Upgrade his go-to sweats with these slim-fit joggers that feature a drawstring closure, elastic waist, three pockets, and tapered legs. Buy them here.

BRO MASK: Korean Face Mask for Men Fatherhood makes a man age, and chances are he doesn't have as much time to dedicate to skincare as he'd like. Give the frazzled dad in your life the gift of a Bro Mask (and the implied permission to pamper himself). It contains vitamin C, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, hydrolyzed collagen to fight acne and sun damage and to restore moisture to his mug. Buy it here.



Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker One thing we know about all dads: they're freakin' exhausted. Help him get caffeinated without having to drag the rugrats to a coffee shop with this pour-over coffeemaker. It's easy to use and lets him customize the perfect cuppa joe. Buy it here.

Masontops Complete Mason Jar Fermentation Kit For the dad who likes to decompress by tinkering in this kitchen, there's this fermentation kit. It includes all the tools and a recipe book to help him venture into the world of probiotic superfoods like homemade sauerkraut and kimchi, as well as pickles. Bonus: hopefully, you'll get to taste-test his delicious experiments! Buy it here.

