Deals / Gear

The Mandatory Father’s Day Gift Guide For Young New Dads

by Erica Rivera

When you think of Father’s Day, you probably think of your own old man. (As you should.) But what about all the other dads in your orbit? Chances are you have a family member, a coworker, or a buddy who’s a young, new dad – and who could use a little spoiling this Father’s Day.

We’ve scouted out the best gifts for those guys who are raising the next generation of incredible humans. These are not the boring, generic gifts of your parents’ generation; they’re fun, fashionable, and definitely something a young, new dad would buy for himself (if he ever got half an hour to shop in peace). Most of all, these gifts show you care and appreciate that young dad’s efforts.

This is the Mandatory Father’s Day Gift Guide For Young New Dads.

Cover Photo: Rad Electric Bikes

Mandatory is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.