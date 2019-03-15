New Coors Light Tap Handle Powered By Bud Light’s Negativity

Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

During the Super Bowl, Bud Light aired multiple commercials poking fun at Miller Lite and Coors Light by pointing out (in the form of a medieval quest) that both brands (and others) use corn syrup in their beer recipes. Immediately, the corn industry clapped back at Bud Lite and ever since it seems like the brands have been quarreling like children in a schoolyard. But, just like the original commercials, most of the hate is coming from Bud Light as the brand has been doubling (and even tripling) down on its original mockery. To combat this, Coors Light is debuting a smart tap handle that is powered by Bud Light negativity.

If you’re as confused as we were about this latest innovation, let us explain. Every time Bud Light trashes Coors Light on social media or on television, the tap handle lights up and everyone over 21 at the bar it’s located in gets a free Coors Light. And the way Bud Light has been mercilessly coming after Coors, it’s probably going to happen a lot.

“When they bring hate, we will literally bring light,” said Ryan Reis, vice president of the Coors family, in a press release. “The more Bud Light talks, the more we refresh.”

The smart handle was first shown off at a MillerCoors convention for distributors in Tampa and will appear in bars in New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, Omaha, and Las Vegas just in time for customers to get a ton of free pints during the NCAA basketball tournament.