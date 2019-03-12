Living / Food & Drink
mushrooms

Mushroom Cocktails? Why Not, I’m A Fungai

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Matthew Roharik (Getty Images)

Like a lot of foods, mushrooms are really divisive. Either you love them, or you absolutely hate them. Just like cilantro, or blue cheese, there doesn’t seem to be any in between. Most people who enjoy mushrooms eat them in soups, salads, and various savory dishes. But, did you know that some bartenders are actually using the fungus as a cocktail ingredient?

“Mushrooms are a great ‘spice’ that bring to life the subtle nuances of the spirit or cocktail,” says Steve Nydell, director of restaurants and bars at District in Los Angeles. “They add a hard-to-identify warmth that awakens hidden flavors, especially in barrel aged and bitter spirits.”

The death of the 15-minute cocktail: How Bartenders Are Making World-Class Cocktails In Seconds

Whiskey business: The Best Irish Whiskeys To Booze Your Way Through St. Patrick’s Day

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.