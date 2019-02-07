Celebrate National Pizza Day With These Deals And Freebies

Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day. We celebrate this cheesy, crusty, saucy, pepperoni-covered literal slice of heaven every day of the year. But, Saturday is the official holiday where the pizza gets its due.

According to YouGov, the most popular toppings are pepperoni (52 percent of those polled), sausage (34 percent), and mushrooms (31 percent). The least popular toppings (unsurprisingly) are anchovies (49 percent), eggplant (30 percent) and pineapple (24 percent). No matter which toppings you prefer, National Pizza Day is your day. That means that pizza restaurants all over the country are offering deals and freebies for pie fans. Check out some of the best deals below.

1/8 Blaze If you order online, you’ll get two pizzas for only $10.

Photo: Beth Galton Inc (Getty Images)

2/8 Domino's Celebrate National Pizza Day with a large three-topping pizza for only $7.99 when you carry out. Photo: Kiattisak Lamchan / EyeEm (Getty Images)

3/8 Little Caesar's To celebrate the holiday, Little Caesar’s is selling stuffed pretzel crust pizzas for $9 and pretzel crust pizza for only $6. You can also get a free 2-liter soda with all online purchases. Photo: Brandon Marsh Photography (Getty Images )

4/8 Papa John's In honor of National Pizza Day, Papa John’s is taking 25 percent off regular priced pizzas. Photo: Lew Robertson (Getty Images)



5/8 Papa Murphy's In-store orders for regular-price family sized pizzas get $4 off through Feb. 10. Photo: Elizabeth Fernandez (Getty Images)

6/8 Pilot Flying J If you use the Pilot Flying J app from now until Feb. 10, you can get a free slice of pizza. Also, if you download the app for the first time you get a free drink as well. Photo: Tim Hawley (Getty Images)

7/8 Pizza Hut The well-known pizza chain is offering 30 percent off all regular-priced pizzas on Saturday. Photo: Kristal O'Neal (Getty Images)

8/8 Toppers To celebrate the holiday, Toppers has a promotion called “Pick two for $9.99” in which you can get a pizza and various items like Topperstix for only $9.99 when you order online. Photo: Kathy North / FOAP (Getty Images)