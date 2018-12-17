New KFC Fire Log Will Fill Your Home With Fried Chicken Scent

Photo: Stockbyte (Getty Images)

Winter is knocking on our door and with it comes colder weather. This means the time is right to call in sick, bundle up in front of a roaring fireplace and slowly sip hot toddies all day long. But, warming fire requires firewood, and if you’re anything like us, you were too busy laying in a hammock drinking frosty beer this summer to cut firewood for the winter. Fear not, KFC is here to help keep you toasty all winter and they’re even adding their famous 11 herbs and spices.

In a partnership with Enviro-Log, KFC is launching a fire log that literally smells like the Colonel’s famous Kentucky fried chicken. This limited-edition 11 Herbs & Spices Fire Log was created for those of us who equally enjoy being warm and also being extremely hungry for fried chicken that doesn’t technically exist.

“At KFC, we have always been proud of our role in bringing loved ones together at the dinner table around a bucket of our world-famous fried chicken,” Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO said in a press release. “Now, this winter we’re bringing all the things we love – family, friends, and fried chicken – together around the fire with our scented fire log.”

If you want to add a little spice to your holidays or just get one to see if it really does smell like KFC, the fire log is available for purchase while supplies last at www.KFCFireLogs.com for only $18.99. We don’t know if we want our fireplace to smell “finger-lickin’ good”, but we’re willing to give it a try.